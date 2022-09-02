How to protect my cell phone from intrusion?

With more and more actions being carried out through the smartphone, having the device hacked can substantially compromise a person’s identity and privacy. With increasingly sophisticated and difficult to detect methods, it is possible that a cell phone has been hacked and the owner does not even know about it for a long time.

Hacking a smartphone involves any method where someone forces access to a phone. This can range from security breaches to monitoring insecure internet connections. Entries can occur on all types of devices and are not restricted to Android devices or iPhones.

How to know if your smartphone has been hacked

Anyone can be vulnerable to these crimes, but there are a few signs you can look out for that help you identify if a device has been hacked. One of them is the battery, which can, from one moment to the next, lose performance, as malicious malware applications sometimes use malicious code that tends to use a lot of battery.

The phone can also start to run sluggishly as processing power can be diverted to running shady apps. Some symptoms may be freezes and unexpected restarts.

Weird activity on your online accounts, such as password reset requests on social media or email accounts. Login locations you’ve been to or sign-up checks on new accounts and messages sent to contacts asking for personal information should also light up a yellow light for an eventual break-in.

How to avoid an invasion

To prevent an intrusion, it is important to take some measures, such as not downloading unknown apps or apps with no established reputation. In addition to not unlocking the phone to allow downloading programs from outside official stores. It’s also important to keep your phone with you at all times, as physical access is the easiest way to corrupt the device.

Always use a code lock or complex passwords and avoid easy passwords. Prefer an alphanumeric credential with at least six characters. Frequently clear your internet history and activate a lost device tracking service, as well as keeping all apps up to date.

Always turn on two-factor authentication and biometrics when available. However, never share the codes received to unlock services. In addition to never using public Wi-Fi networks without the aid of a virtual private network (VPN).

What to do if your phone is hacked

However, in case the phone has indeed been hacked by a cybercriminal, the first reaction should be to delete all malware from the phone. This can be done by installing a paid-license antivirus, which can also help keep specific passwords, such as bank and application passwords used in security work.

After cleaning the malware, it is necessary to change the credentials of applications such as banking, personal and professional emails, Apple ID or Google account, password for the phone itself and for all social networks.

Source: Kaspersky Blog