How to use Google TV on Android and iOS system?

O Google TV is finally available after a long waiting period. The novelty has arrived for devices with support for Android and iOS operating systems. So users can enjoy the device in tablets and smartphones.

The interface arrived in Brazil to replace Google Play Filmes, a subscription service for buying or renting movies. Finally, check out how to use Google TV on Android and iOS.

How to use Google TV for Android?

You can use Google TV on mobile devices with access to the Android operating system. Check step by step.

First of all, go to Google Play Store on your device and search for “Google TV” Then tap “Update” or “Install”; After the download is complete, run Google TV in your apps; You may need to sign in with your Google account. In some cases, the app imports information from the old Google Play Movies; On the homepage, Google TV recommends the latest releases by genre.

There, you are connected to Google TV on your Android. Now, all the device tools are already in your hands. You can create interest lists with movies and series.

How to set up Google TV for iOS?

For iOS, the Google TV installation and setup process is very similar. Check out:



First of all, go to the App Store and search for Google TV; Then select “Get” or “Open”; When running, after downloading, log in with your Google account;

Ready! You are connected to Google TV through your iOS. The tutorial works with both iPhone and iPad.

What to watch?

Google TV provides a very interesting function for those who like to centralize productions. In short, the application allows the user to integrate their subscriptions from other streaming services to watch all productions in one place.

Finally, in addition to being available for mobile devices, Google TV is a standard interface for some smart TV models, such as TLC here in Brazil.

