How to watch Globo live and online?

To watch Globo live online for free on your computer or cell phone, remember that the best way is to subscribe to Globoplay, the broadcaster’s streaming service that offers all live TV content. In addition to original productions and other major production companies.

However, even though it is a service available by subscription, there is also the possibility to create a simple account and watch TV Globo live for free. So, on your computer, go to the website and follow our step-by-step guide.

In short, on mobile devices it is possible to watch programming through the Globoplay app, also available on SmarTVs. See the step by step below:

How to watch Globo live for free on computer?

First, access the Globoplay website and click on “Now on TV”. Then click on “Watch Now” and wait for a new window to open. Create a free Globo account or access yours. Finally, after registering and logging in, you will be directed to the program that is broadcasting live on TV Globo.

How to watch Globo live on mobile?



First, download the Globoplay app on your Android or iOS smartphone. Then open the app and click the “Now” icon at the bottom of your phone screen. Click on “Watch now”, create a free Globo account and log in to the app. Finally, TV Globo programming will begin to be played for free on your cell phone.

How much does a Globoplay subscription cost?

To watch the complete programming of TV Globo channels and the productions available from Globoplay, you must subscribe to the service. Therefore, Globo offers the package that gives exclusive access to the app that can be subscribed with the 12x annual plan for R$19.90. Or the monthly plan, which costs BRL 22.90 per month

Finally, another option is also to subscribe to Globoplay programs along with Rede Globo’s live programming. Packages start at R$42.90 per month, and there are also channel subscription combos with other streaming services.

