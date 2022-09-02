How to watch TV online on mobile?

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

There are some situations where you might need to watch TV on your cell phone. Whether it’s because you don’t have access to a TV set or to watch your favorite shows from anywhere. Whether to check out a TV show, a soap opera or a football championship, watching TV online on your cell phone is fast and convenient.

You can use it when you’re not at home or take it to any room in the house if you need it and don’t miss that chapter of the soap opera or the game. So, check below how to access TV channels on your smartphone screen.

Apps to watch TV online on mobile

1. Globoplay and Globoplay + live channels

You can tune in to Globo via your cell phone for free. Therefore, just download the Globoplay app and log in, using your Globo account. If you want access to the service’s other TV channels, subscribe to the Globoplay package + live channels for R$42.90 per month.

Globoplay’s basic subscription package gives access to streaming content only. As for the package with live channels, subscribers are entitled to check out all the channels of the Globo group such as Multishow and GNT. Remembering that to use the app you need an internet connection.

two. DirecTV Go

A mix of IPTV service and streaming platform, DirecTV Go has more than 70 live channels, 10 of which are sports only. The platform costs BRL 79.90 monthly or an annual plan of BRL 799 in cash without installments.

To watch your schedule, just subscribe to the service through the website and download the app on your cell phone. Soon after, access the platform with your account and watch the channels you want. Finally, DirecTV Go is available on Android devices 5 or higher and iPhone iOS 11+ or higher. The application requires an internet connection.

3. Premiere



For football lovers, Premiere channel streaming is also available on mobile. Therefore, the 24-hour pay TV channel and part of the Globo group, broadcasts the Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil games. Your subscription costs R$ 59.90 per month or 12 x R$ 29.90 in the annual plan.

To watch the games, download the app and choose a plan. Premiere is available on Android 6.0 or higher and iOS 12.0 or higher. The app requires an internet connection.

4. Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a free streaming service with over 80 channels. To access, just download the app and enjoy its schedule, which has ads during its commercial breaks. In addition to live channels, the app also has on-demand content.

You can watch it on iOS and Android phones. Even though it’s free, the app requires an internet connection.

Mobile digital TV tuners

In addition to the options mentioned above, another way to watch TV on your cell phone is through digital TV receivers. These devices are easily connected to the smartphone and do not require an internet connection.

One of them is MyGica’s PT275C, which can be found in marketplaces for an average price of R$175. Before purchasing, check if the receiver is compatible with your cell phone model.

