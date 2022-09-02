“I don’t agree with their action”; ‘Official’ situation about Oscar is exposed by Marcos Braz in Flamengo

O Flamengo goes through a brilliant moment in the season, piling up results above average and proving its level game by game, improving performance and advancing in competitions. The team led by Dorival Júnior has been assimilating the ideas well and is the favorite to win up to 3 titles this season alone.

The squad, which was already great, still received some reinforcements, with “level A” names, which even when a rotation is made, manage to keep the quality high, helping to reach the goals. Nonetheless, not all the news desired by the flamengo leaders arrived in Gávea, such as Oscarwhich came to be close, but the negotiation went sour.

Speaking specifically about the midfielder, who came to Brazil with the aim of resolving personal issues and showed interest in wearing the Sacred Mantle, Marcos Braz, vice president of football, opened the game and explained why the negotiations did not materializefrustrating many fans, who were hopeful.

“We knew that the player, by a personal choice, would be returning to Brazil until the end of the year, and I as the manager of Flamengo… It’s not what I want or don’t want, I have an obligation to understand this player’s situation. He was in China, came to Brazil and would just come back in January. Imagine a high-performance player, 30 years old, no injuries, no FIFA punishment, able to play… There is no him not being on the field“began, in an interview with “Charla Podcast”, adding:

“He actually wanted to come. We started to build a negotiation for him, at least, to train here at Flamengo. And at a certain point, we started there with the intermediaries to talk about the possibility of having a release from the Chinese club for him. train and play for Flamengo. Time passed, the registration windows for the championship were closing, until there was the D day, about three weeks ago, where we tried in the last 48 hours and the Chinese made the option not to release it. I don’t agree with their action, but you have to respect it. What they dealt with the player, they fulfilled”concluded the red-black representative.