Igor Gomes lives a tragic night for São Paulo and raises doubts about the future | Sao Paulo

But there is nothing that is so bad that it can’t get worse…

Best moments: Atlético-GO 3 x 1 São Paulo for the Copa Sudamericana semifinal

It was just the ball rolling in the first leg of the semifinals for the criticism to increase in the stands. Igor Gomes added little to the team, and nervousness made him miss several passes.

In the 31st minute, he fouled Jorginho and received a yellow card. Eight minutes later, another tougher foul and another card. The expulsion when the game was still 1-1 made São Paulo crumble and broke Igor Gomes’ relationship with the crowd.

On social media, he became the most talked about topic. Numerous criticisms fell on Igor Gomes, who further increased his martyrdom in the club where he was raised.

1 of 2 Igor Gomes gets a red card in Atlético-GO vs São Paulo — Photo: EFE/Weimer Carvalho Igor Gomes gets a red card in Atlético-GO x São Paulo — Photo: EFE/Weimer Carvalho

In the second half, São Paulo had to hold on as best they could with one less player. However, the changes made by coach Rogério Ceni had no effect, and the team conceded two more goals, complicating a possible classification for the South American final.

The fans, in turn, did not forget that one of those responsible for the 3-1 defeat was Igor Gomes. When the match was approaching its end, the more than seven thousand fans who went to Serra Dourada chanted “out, Igor Gomes”.

The player’s situation, which was already delicate before the confrontation, took on even greater proportions. The look on his face as he headed for the delegation bus was the thermometer of how Thursday night had shaken him.

– It happened to him today, the same thing happened to me in the game against Flamengo, in which we had four at Morumbi. I was sent off at eight minutes. I didn’t want to do it, and I don’t think he wanted to do it either. He’s a hardworking guy. Obviously, he’s upset too. You know that in an important moment we had one less – defended Calleri.

The crisis comes at a decisive moment for Igor Gomes and São Paulo. The player’s contract with Tricolor expires in March 2023. In October, he can sign a pre-contract with any club and leave for free at the end of the contract.

The parties are talking about the renewal, but so far there has been no agreement on values. Igor Gomes asks for wages and gloves that Tricolor did not like, and negotiations continue in an attempt to extend the bond.

Recent performances and criticism from the crowd put in doubt what the future of Igor Gomes will be.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv