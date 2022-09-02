Inter forwards sale to Bulgarian club

Internacional forwarded the sale of Nonato to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria. The player informed Fluminense, the club to which he was on loan, that he accepted the Europeans’ offer and said goodbye to Laranjeiras. In a note, the Tricolor said that, “within the possibilities”, it tried to keep the steering wheel and thanked the Colorado board “for the correct, dignified and transparent way that conducted the negotiations”.

According to the UOL Esporte, Flu intended to exercise the option to purchase the athlete’s rights at the end of the loan bond, at the conclusion of this season. The value of 2.5 million dollars [R$ 13 milhões na cotação atual] was considered high and the club tried an inferior offer, which Colorado did not like.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets raised their salary offer to the player, who opted to complete the transaction. Inter had already indicated that they would accept the Europeans’ proposal.

Also according to the report, Nonato has already said goodbye to the Rio club, for which he should no longer play.

The 24-year-old midfielder played 37 games, scored four goals and provided five assists for Flu this year. In Laranjeiras since the middle of last season, he became a starter under the command of Fernando Diniz and had been an important name in the team’s scheme, which is in the G4 of the Brazilian and in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

For the sector, Flu has as options Felipe Melo, Martinelli, Wellington and Yago Felipe, in addition to André, who had been teaming up with Nonato.

“The midfielder Nonato is leaving Fluminense to sign a new commitment with a club in Bulgaria. The departure takes place after negotiation between Internacional (holder of the player’s federative and economic rights) and the club in Europe. Within its possibilities, Fluminense tried to keep the player, who opted for the transfer to European football. Fluminense thanks Nonato for all his dedication throughout the 55 games he played with Armadura Tricolor and wishes him much success in his new journey. The club also thanks Internacional’s board of directors for the correct, dignified and transparent manner in which the negotiations were conducted.“.