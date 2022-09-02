Irregular phase of the strikers stops Abel’s plans at Palmeiras | palm trees

Abel Ferreira asked and received two strikers to increase the options in formatting Palmeiras’ attack. Almost two months after the reinforcements debuted, the technician is still unable to put into action the plan he had to use Ron in other roles.

The arrivals of López and Merentiel generated a lot of expectation in the coaching staff, which evaluated the two players with the profile sought to meet the needs of the squad. In addition, the presence of both would also serve to reduce the pressure on Rafael Navarro and help the player’s recovery process.

Abel Ferreira considers and admitted in interviews that the reinforcements need time to be worked on and to adapt.

López and Merentiel debuted for Palmeiras in a game against América-MG — Photo: César Greco

Merentiel, for example, is assessed as a shy player who needs to let go in order to improve his performance. The Uruguayan has only 72 minutes on the field and has yet to score for Verdão.

López is seen as a more complete player who managed to quickly adapt to Brazil and Palmeiras’ style of play. The striker’s first performances earned praise from the coach and fans.

The Argentine has nine games for Palmeiras, five of them as a starter, and one goal scored. The performance against Athletico, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, did not please and showed that the player will also need more time to adapt.

López and Merentiel cost Palmeiras’ coffers around R$43 million. The Argentine signed a contract until July 2027, while the Uruguayan has a contract until the middle of 2026.

– Those who arrive know that whoever is there already has a place, whoever arrives comes to increase competitiveness, no one takes anyone’s place. Everyone has a place in my squad and in my heart – said Abel Ferreira shortly after the victory over Cerro, for Libertadores.

Another player in the sector is Rafael Navarro, who is far from having bad numbers for Palmeiras. There are 42 games, seven goals and three assists. All goals were scored in Libertadores. The player’s performance, however, is criticized by fans.

Meanwhile, Ron remains the solution

Abel Ferreira’s plan with the arrival of more options for the attack was to use Rony in other ways in the sector. However, the scenario that is currently being designed is one of a certain dependence on the player.

Abel Ferreira would like, in addition to scaling Rony as a winger, to play with two centre-forwards, with one of them having the mobility to attack diagonally and leave more of the area, characteristics that he sees in Rony.

– If I need him as a center forward or winger, we have Ron. It gives flexibility. It’s my job to look at the squad and choose the ones that guarantee us more flexibility, and Rony gives us that – said Abel Ferreira after the victory over Goiás, in the Brasileirão.

Rony and Abel Ferreira talk during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Rony also seems to have gotten used to playing the most forward player in Palmeiras’ attack. The striker has not repeated the good performances when moved to the tip, as happened in the defeat to Athletico, last week, by Libertadores.

After López’s departure and Wesley’s entry, Rony was more participative in the minutes he played the role before being replaced by Rafael Navarro.

And the numbers prove it. Rony is enjoying his best season at Palmeiras, with 19 goals and three assists in 47 games in 2022. The striker isolated himself as the top scorer in the club’s history in Libertadores, with 18 goals scored, also appearing among the ten greatest Brazilian goalscorers in history. of the tournament.

