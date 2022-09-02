“It will be the most bombastic signing of the century”; Cristiano Ronaldo is convinced to play ‘next to’ Flamengo idol

Unhappy at Manchester United, the Portuguese has already received some rejections recently, but it looks like he will leave England

Even with a cast with numerous extremely interesting options, being considered, by far, the most qualified in Brazil, the Flamengo he is never satisfied, so much so that he made great signings in the last transfer window, precisely with the intention of increasing Dorival Júnior’s options, allowing for a rotation.

Names like Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, for example, are still only reserves, but would be among the 11 of any of the Brazilian teams. Since 2019, when it was still commanded by Jorge Jesus, Rubro-Negro has already started this journey full of interesting nameswho are qualified enough to take the cariocas to “another level”.

The Portuguese coach, however, after leaving Brazil and not having worked out at Benfica, agreed with Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, taking Willian Arão and Gustavo Henrique recently. However, the Flamengo duo should not be the only signing of Mister, who is running out of time to make a worldwide signing: Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Turkish website Ajansspor, president Ali Koc managed to finalize an agreement with CR7, but he had a providential help from the ex-Mengão coach. As advanced by the portal, Jesus would have said the following to the star and its representatives: “This will be the most bombastic signing of the century”.

Now 37 and seemingly increasingly unhappy at Manchester United, shirt 7 should play for the first time on Turkish soil. In any case, this official conclusion between the parties needs to be formalized as soon as possible, because the registration deadline ends on September 8, that is, less than 1 week.