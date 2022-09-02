It’s getting more and more expensive to buy premium smartphones

In Brazil, everything costs more. Especially in the technology segment. When we talk about premium smartphones, then Brazil is known as one of the countries with the most abusive prices. But, if it’s any consolation, the average price of high-end smartphones is rising worldwide. At least that’s what Counterpoint Research says.

Read too

Apple raises the price of iPhone, iPad and Mac in Brazil

Video card prices could skyrocket (again) soon

Intel warns that it will increase the price of its processors

Premium smartphones are more expensive

The market research company did a survey and found that the average price of premium smartphones has increased in the global market. As a premium smartphone, the company considered every device priced from US$ 400. In relation to the second quarter of 2021, the average price of high-end smartphones increased by 8%. Thus, the average value of cell phones was in $780 (about R$4,100 at today’s price).

The value of the average price of premium smartphones has increased as, in the second quarter of 2022, there was an increase in cell phone sales above $1,000. They accounted for 26% of all top-of-the-line cell phone sales between April and June 2022. That’s more than ¼ of all sales in the period!

Counterpoint Research senior analyst Varun Mishra, who is also responsible for the research, said the arrival of 5G internet is also driving the sale of more expensive smartphones. He also said:

“Consumers whose finances have not been affected by the pandemic have used the extra disposable income created by the travel restriction to buy more expensive devices, including smartphones. During the pandemic, users also realized the importance of smartphones and began to see more value in updating their devices.”.

Apple remains on top

It is also interesting to note that there was a decline in smartphone unit sales. But the revenue generated by premium smartphones remained stable between 2021 and 2022. Inflation mainly affected the sale of mid-range and entry-level smartphones. Is it because the rich didn’t have much damage in the pandemic?

Only among top-of-the-line smartphones, the apple remains a leader. The owner of the iPhone was responsible for 57% of sales of premium smartphones in the second quarter of 2022. Samsung comes in second, with 19% of sales. Samsung’s great success was the Galaxy S22which was the best-selling Android premium smartphone for the second consecutive quarter.

The remainder of the slice is divided between the Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei and Vivo. The Chinese market faces difficulties. So much so that the second quarter of 2022 recorded the lowest sales since 2012. Even so, Vivo had a 59% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. Due to this, it is in the third position, with a 4% share in the premium smartphone segment.

Is that you? Do you own a top-of-the-line smartphone? What model?

Source: Counterpoint Research