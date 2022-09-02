Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead look in the classic remake is revealed; Look

Images from the production of “Hellraiser” also feature a new Cenobite, dubbed The Mask

The new version of “Hellraiser”, horror classic, revealed this Thursday (1st) some new photos (via EW). In them, we can check out the first official Pinhead image of Jamie Clayton (“Sense8”), as well as a new Cenobite, named for the production of The Mask.

The production arrives at the service of streaming Hulu on October 7 in the United States. There is still no information about the launch in Brazil, but Hulu productions usually arrive here via Star+.

In addition to Claytoncomplete the cast of the film Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”) Goran Visnjic (“The Boys”) Drew Starkey (“Outer Banks”) Adam Faison (“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”), Aoife Hinds (“Normal People”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level”) and Hiam Abbass (“Blade Runner 2049”). Odessa A’zion (“Fam”) will be the protagonist.

Marc Toberoff, David S. Goyer and Keith Levine collaborate with Clive Barker, creator of the franchise, in production. The direction is from David Bruckner (“The Dark House”) from a screenplay by ben collins and Luke Piotrowski (“The Dark House”).

The first film in the franchise was released in 1987 and, since then, another 9 productions have been released in theaters and home video. The first four films grossed just under $50 million, and became cults for fans of the genre.

Check out the images:

And there goes half the year… So far, what was the best movie of 2022? “Nightmare Alley”

“Spencer”

“Death on the Nile”

“Uncharted”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Batman”

“Sonic 2: The Movie”

“Provisional Measure”

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“The Northern Man”

“The Weight of Talent”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Lightyear”

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!