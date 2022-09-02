John Cena was shooting scenes of “Furious Velocity” on the Tagus River – NiT

The actor participated in the recordings on the river and on land, in the Almada area, during the weekend.

In recent weeks, the team of the tenth movie of “Velocidade Furiosa” has been recording in Portugal. like NiT reportedin addition to filming in the area of ​​Viseu and Vila Real, there have been recordings in various parts of Almada.

From what NiT learned from a source connected to the production, John Cena recorded some scenes on the Tagus River this Sunday, July 31st. The famous actor and wrestler, who plays the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) in this saga, was filming on a boat, but also on a film set on land. Shooting will now continue in the northern region. It is unknown if John Cena will also shoot scenes in that part of the country.

Last week it was confirmed that the Portuguese Joaquim de Almeida will participate in the film — thus joining his compatriot Daniela Melchior in the cast. “Fast X”, directed by Louis Leterrier, is expected to open in theaters in May 2023. The cast also includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa (who was also in Portugal in recent weeks).

