Know the schedule of the main shows

O Rock in Rio 2022 officially started this Friday (2) and will last for the 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of September. The gates of the City of Rock have already been opened and many fans are already on the stage of the Mundo Stage to watch the Iron Maiden show, headliner of the first day of the festival.
But for those who are not going to watch the shows live, the Yahoo lists the schedule of the main presentations to follow on TV. Check out:
world stage
00:05 – Dream Theater
9.30pm – Iron Maiden
19:25 – Gojira
17:25 – Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
Sunset stage
8:30 pm – Bullet For My Valentine
18:25 – Living Color + Steve Vai
16:25 – Metal Allegiance
14:55 – Black Panther + Devotees
world stage
00:10 – Post Malone
10:20 pm – Marshmello
8:10pm – Jason Derulo
18h – Alok
Sunset stage
21:15 – Racionais MC’s
19:05 – Criolo + Mayra Andrade
16:55 – Shaman + Brô MC’s
15:30 – Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol
world stage
11pm – Justin Bieber
8.35pm – Demi Lovato
18:25 – Iza
16:15 – Jota Quest
Sunset stage
21:55 – Gilberto Gil with family
7:30 pm – Emicida invites Drik Barbosa, Rael, Priscilla Alcântara and Pastor Henrique Vieira
17:20 – Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena
15:10 – Matuê
world stage
00:10 – Guns N’ Roses
22:20 – Måneskin
20:10 – Offspring
18h – CPM 22
Sunset stage
9:15 pm – Jessie J
7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae
16:55 – Gloria Groove
15:30 – Duda Beat
world stage
00:10 – Green Day
10:20pm – Fall Out Boy
8:10pm – Billy Idol
18:00 – Initial Capital
Sunset stage
9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne
19:05 – 1985: The tribute
16:55 – John
15:30 – Di Ferrero welcomes Vitor Kley
world stage
00:10 – Coldplay
10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
20:10 – Bastille
18h – Djavan
Sunset stage
9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
19:05 – Maria Rita
16:55 – Gilsons welcomes Jorge Aragão
15:30 – Bullet Desire
world stage
00:10 – Dua Lipa
10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion
20:10 – Rita Ora
6pm – Ivete Sangalo
Sunset stage
21:15 – Ludmilla
7:05 pm – Macy Gray
16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares
15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna