Know the schedule of the main shows

Visitors at the entrance to Rock in Rio, City of Rock, on September 2, 2022, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

O Rock in Rio 2022 officially started this Friday (2) and will last for the 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of September. The gates of the City of Rock have already been opened and many fans are already on the stage of the Mundo Stage to watch the Iron Maiden show, headliner of the first day of the festival.

But for those who are not going to watch the shows live, the Yahoo lists the schedule of the main presentations to follow on TV. Check out:

world stage

00:05 – Dream Theater

9.30pm – Iron Maiden

19:25 – Gojira

17:25 – Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

Sunset stage

8:30 pm – Bullet For My Valentine

18:25 – Living Color + Steve Vai

16:25 – Metal Allegiance

14:55 – Black Panther + Devotees

world stage

00:10 – Post Malone

10:20 pm – Marshmello

8:10pm – Jason Derulo

18h – Alok

Sunset stage

21:15 – Racionais MC’s

19:05 – Criolo + Mayra Andrade

16:55 – Shaman + Brô MC’s

15:30 – Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol

world stage

11pm – Justin Bieber

8.35pm – Demi Lovato

18:25 – Iza

16:15 – Jota Quest

Sunset stage

21:55 – Gilberto Gil with family

7:30 pm – Emicida invites Drik Barbosa, Rael, Priscilla Alcântara and Pastor Henrique Vieira

17:20 – Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena

15:10 – Matuê

world stage

00:10 – Guns N’ Roses

22:20 – Måneskin

20:10 – Offspring

18h – CPM 22

Sunset stage

9:15 pm – Jessie J

7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae

16:55 – Gloria Groove

15:30 – Duda Beat

world stage

00:10 – Green Day

10:20pm – Fall Out Boy

8:10pm – Billy Idol

18:00 – Initial Capital

Sunset stage

9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne

19:05 – 1985: The tribute

16:55 – John

15:30 – Di Ferrero welcomes Vitor Kley

world stage

00:10 – Coldplay

10:10 pm – Camila Cabello

20:10 – Bastille

18h – Djavan

Sunset stage

9:15 pm – CeeLo Green

19:05 – Maria Rita

16:55 – Gilsons welcomes Jorge Aragão

15:30 – Bullet Desire

world stage

00:10 – Dua Lipa

10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion

20:10 – Rita Ora

6pm – Ivete Sangalo

Sunset stage

21:15 – Ludmilla

7:05 pm – Macy Gray

16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares

15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna