Leaked photo reveals unexpected comeback

Marvel prepares one of the most epic specials in its entire history, which is the Guardians of the Galaxy CHRISTMAS on Disney+. The special will be streaming – obviously – sometime in December 2022. Meanwhile, news has been coming through promotional materials for the special.

That is the case of the new shipment of images of products and arts. Since one of them ends up revealing the… YONDU! Two artworks, one with the looter’s face and the other with his silhouette, bear the same sentence: “Yondu Ruined Christmas”.

It’s worth remembering that the special, as far as we know, will NOT be canon in the MCU. So, we could have the perfect excuse for another Michael Rooker cameo.

However, the art can only anticipate a reference to Quill’s real father. Or will we have a flashback? We hope so!

Confirmed Where The Guardians Of The Galaxy Christmas Special Fits In The MCU

Although little has been said about him for a long time, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special is one of Marvel’s flagship releases. Despite not having an official date, we know that the special will arrive on Disney+ at the end of 2022.

We will most likely have news and a first glimpse of the special NEXT MONTH at D23. Until then, behold, James Gunn himself brought us an important curiosity about the launch.

After all, a fan on Twitter questioned where the Special fits into the MCU lineup. After all, Kevin Feige has categorically confirmed that black panther 2 is the END of Phase 4. While Ant-Man 3 is already official as the start of Phase 5.

So where exactly does the Guardians’ Christmas adventure fit into all of this? Second Gunnthe special will be a kind of EPILOGUE for Phase 4 of the MCU.

With a THUMBS UP of the Guardians’ big daddy in theaters, there is no longer any doubt about it. Now, we can only wait for the first OFFICIAL glimpse of this unusual bet for streaming.

It is worth remembering that soon after, we will have Volume 3 of the Guardians of the Galaxy coming to theaters. Promising to end this team formation on the big screen. ready?

After the Christmas special, the team returns in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!