Learn the step by step to watch Athletico x Fluminense on Twitch

Fluminense faces Athletico, this Saturday (2), at Arena da Baixada, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will not have conventional broadcast. The Curitiba team sold their home games to influencer Casimiro.

To watch it is necessary to be subscribed to the Casimiro Channel on Twitch and Amazon Prime subscribers have free access but need to go through a process to be able to see the confrontation.

Step by step to sign up on Twitch:

Step 1: Visit twitch.com/casimito;

Step 2: Log in or register on Twitch;

Step 3: Once logged in, click on “Subscribe” to the channel;

Step 4: In the window that will open, click on “Subscribe”. The value of the “sub” is R$ 8.90, but the first registration costs R$ 7.90;

Step 5: Select the payment method and complete the operation.

Step by step to subscribe to Twitch via Amazon Prime subscription:

Step 1: Go to twitch.com/casimito;

Step 2: Click on “Registration 20% off”;

Step 3: Click on the “Try it out” option next to “One month free of Prime Gaming”;

Step 4: In this step, if you are already an Amazon Prime subscriber, click on “Login” or “Sign-in”. Enter your Amazon Prime account details, the same ones you use to access Prime Video or make your purchases on Amazon. If you are not and want to become a subscriber, click on “Try Prime” or “Try Prime” and register;

Step 5: Click on your profile and then on the “Link Twitch Account” option;

Step 6: On the next screen, use login and password to log into your Twitch account to link the accounts;

Step 7: Then click on “Activate Prime Gaming”.