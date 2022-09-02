Leclerc leads FP2 of the F1 Dutch GP. Verstappen is 8th – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE F1 HOLAND GP FREE TRAINING FRIDAY | briefing

Formula 1 ended the first day of track activities in Zandvoort, this Friday (2), with the second free practice and a more normal final result this 2022 season: with Ferrari’s leadership. After Mercedes showed power in FP1, it was Charles Leclerc who set the fastest lap and ended the day at the front on the track located on the shores of the North Sea.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Leclerc was slow to put on the soft tyres, but once he decided to do so, it only took one attempt to outrun Carlos Sainz by 0s004. Ferrari’s teammate takes second place, relegating Lewis Hamilton to third place.

Mercedes was fast again, by the way, with Hamilton in the same tenth as Leclerc, but he was no longer the one who did the work. George Russell was in fifth place, still behind Lando Norris in a fast McLaren.

The one that suffered the most was Red Bull. The speed was not among the best and, although Max Verstappen did not stop on the track, as in FP1, and was in a new gearbox, he was still one of the least driven on the home track. He ended the day, in the sum of the two practices, as the driver with the lowest mileage and only finished the eighth time.

In addition to Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris and Russell, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso also appeared before Verstappen. Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo — who left training early with a leaking radiator — formed the top-10. Sergio Pérez was only 12th.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of the Formula 1 Dutch GP. On Saturday, FP3 is scheduled for 7 am (GMT-3). Classification starts at 10 am.

Charles Leclerc was the fastest on Friday (Photo: AFP)

Paddockast #163: The Seconds of F1 2022: Can Sainz and Pérez be Trusted?

Check out how TL2 went:

Formula 1 thought it would be cold and would have to deal with rain on Friday at Zandvoort, but the reality is that the ambient temperature was 26°C and 37°C on track for the second free practice of the weekend of the Dutch GP. And the Sun also appeared among the many clouds on the track, located next to the North Sea.

The last activity of the day started 15 minutes late. The reason was the Formula 2 qualifying, held just before and which had two red flag interruptions by accident – ​​one of them even by Théo Pourchaire. With Felipe Drugovich on pole, the championship is very close to having a new champion.

Either way, when the green flag arrived, Max Verstappen had no time to waste. The F1 World leader reaped little mileage in the earlier activity as he suffered from a transmission problem that shortened participation. The Dutchman had a new gearbox.

The movement didn’t just start with him. The track filled up fast and it was actually Lance Stroll who showed up initially. As Verstappen was the only one on the soft tyres, however, he was already jumping to a quiet lead with a lap of 1min13s465.

Lewis Hamilton didn’t get along very well in conversations with engineer Peter Bonnington. He asked if the radio was having problems again, but ‘Bono’ replied that no, he was hearing Lewis perfectly.

Lewis Hamilton was better than George Russell in FP2 (Photo: AFP)

Despite a lot of people on the track, little action affected that beginning of training. Fernando Alonso had to slow down and abandon a fast lap after meeting George Russell at a slower pace ahead, but nothing serious. After almost 15 minutes, only Pierre Gasly still hadn’t taken the track for FP2.

A little later, Carlos Sainz appeared dressed in soft tires to set 1min13s412 and take the lead in training. The track, however, was losing movement: only Alexander Albon remained walking at a race pace. The other 19 were all in the pits.

The return of the pilots took place in force with less than 40 minutes to go. Verstappen launched himself again for second place for a few moments, while George Russell passed him. Leader of FP1, the Englishman was once again circling the lead.

Only then did Gasly take to the track: AlphaTauri admitted they were fixing a technical problem with car #10. More people were riding strong, now Hamilton was the one who jumped to third place.

Halfway through practice, Sainz was in the lead and was joined by Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Stroll, Verstappen, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez in the top ten.

Norris would soon space the Mercedes and take third, but the lead changed hands soon after. Charles Leclerc put on the soft tires for the first time and clocked 1min12s345 to beat Sainz by 0s004. It was the first time since the start of FP1 that the Monegasque had beaten Carlos.

On the other hand, at Red Bull, Verstappen went against expectations and didn’t spend much time on the track either. The Dutchman was eighth fastest, but had only more laps than Gasly throughout FP2 after 40 minutes. The energy drinks team didn’t live the simplest Friday of the year, far from it.

With about ten minutes to go in FP2, Tsunoda spun alone at turn ten and got stuck in the gravel, forcing the training to be interrupted with a red flag. AlphaTauri’s car was removed, making way for the session to resume, with four minutes remaining. McLaren also reported that, one way or another, Ricciardo had ended his participation: the reason was a radiator leak. The other drivers even returned to the track, but no one tried a lap and the times stayed the same.

ALONSO WAS INNOCENT IN THE BEAT, BUT PASSED THE LIMITS WITH HAMILTON | F1 2022

Formula 1 2022, Dutch GP, FP2:

1 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:12,345 two C SAINZ Ferrari 1:12,349 +0.004 3 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:12,417 +0.072 4 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:12,448 +0.103 5 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:12,655 +0.310 6 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:12,746 +0.401 7 F ALONSO alpine 1:12,848 +0.503 8 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:13,042 +0.697 9 AND OCON alpine 1:13,305 +0,960 10 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:13,362 +1,017 11 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:13,419 +1,074 12 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:13,493 +1,148 13 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:13,604 +1,259 14 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:13,611 +1,266 15 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:13,624 +1,279 16 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:13,666 +1,321 17 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:13,837 +1,492 18 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:14,167 +1,822 19 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:14,282 +1,937 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:14,797 +2,452

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.