Leila is the fifth richest woman in Brazil; see list

Forbes magazine, specializing in business and economics, released the ranking of the richest women in Brazil in 2022. Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, appears in fifth place.

According to the survey, Leila has a fortune valued at R$ 7.2 billion. She owns Crefisa and Faculdade das Américas (FAM), in addition to holding the top position at the São Paulo club.

“The couple José Roberto Lamacchia and Leila Pereira owns Crefisa, a personal credit company for negative people, and Faculdade das Américas (FAM), founded in 1998. Passionate about football, José and Leila are also the biggest investors in this sport in Brazil. , especially at Palmeiras, the club currently chaired by the businesswoman. She is also president of Crefisa”, says the excerpt from the Forbes text that assesses Leila’s fortune.

Vicky Safra, widow of banker Joseph Safra, leads the ranking with a fortune of R$37.5 billion.

Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti, with BRL 20.6 billion, Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barreto Vilela, with BRL 8.1 billion, and Dulce Pugliese de Godoy Bueno, with a net worth valued at BRL 7.6 billion, also appear at the in front of Leila.

According to the magazine, women occupy 58 positions in the list of 284 billionaires in Brazil in 2022.

Richest women in Brazil in 2022