Leila Pereira receives Civil Police for meeting to fight scalpers in Palmeiras games | palm trees

The president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, met this Friday morning, at the Football Academy, with delegate Cesar Saad, from DRADE (Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Crimes of Sports Intolerance), accompanied by also delegate Percival Alcantara.

The purpose of the meeting was a request from Palmeiras to reinforce the work of the police in identifying and punishing money changers who act irregularly in the sale of tickets. The request was made not only for Verdão games, but also for the solution of the problem in São Paulo.

Palmeiras has been seeking to improve access to the online ticket sales system. In addition, it wants greater support from the police to curb clandestine sales made by money changers in the surroundings of Allianz Parque.

It is a personal wish of President Leila Pereira to improve the accessibility of supporters in purchasing tickets. With just over 89,000 Avantis in good standing, Palmeiras currently has a base of around 30,000 supporters qualified to participate in the first pre-sale.

Palmeiras is already working on other fronts to solve or at least make it difficult for potential scalpers to buy tickets.

The club will increase the inspection of the entry of fans at Allianz Parque. The difficulty of monitoring and checking tickets at the entrance to the stadium is great. With an average of more than 32,000 people per match in 2022, a “fine comb” at the turnstiles would cause problems in the access of fans.

Another solution studied is investing in technology, something that President Leila Pereira is willing to do. Palmeiras is studying, in addition to the possibility of biometrics at the turnstiles, the installation of a facial recognition system. The technology would end third-party ticket sales.

The club is still studying a way to prevent the e-ticket from being passed on by one person so that another has access to the stadium. The practice is constantly reported by fans. In addition, the idea is to remove suspicious users from the system when purchasing tickets.

