Leonardo DiCaprio’s endings become theory among internet users

Known for his big role in ‘Titanic’ and for finally being awarded an Oscar in 2015, for ‘The Revenant’, Leonardo DiCaprio saw the focus of fans being turned to another aspect of his life, his relationships. The breakup of Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, with model Camila Morrone, 25, moved the networks.

In 1999, the actor dated Brazilian Gisele Bundchen. The relationship started when the model was 18 and ended when she was 23.

Then the actor dated Israeli top model Bar Rafaeli. The case lasted five years. Soon after, it was the turn of Blake Lively, who had a short relationship, in 2011, when she was 23 years old.

From 2012 to 2014, DiCaprio had more than one girlfriend: 22-year-old model Erin Heatherton and German model Toni Garrn, a relationship that ended when she was 21.

The actor’s next relationship was actress Kelly Rohtbach which only lasted for the year 2015 when she was 25 years old. Leonardo then dated Danish model Nina Agdal and, once again, the breakup happened before Kelly turned 26. After the breakup, DiCaprio began his relationship with Camila Morrone.



Made by fans of Leonardo DiCaprio, infographic that proves his cutting age (updated to 2019)

With this, the internet created a theory, in it, if the actor maintains his current standard of living and is successful in his fight against global warming, the girlfriend who will be dumped by the actor when he is 72 was born or will be born in 2022.

The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 31, 2022

leonardo dicaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted — flamin nora (@katierpacker) August 31, 2022

titanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) August 31, 2022

According to British tabloids, the relationship ended on Tuesday and it is the eighth time that the actor ends a relationship before his partner turns 26. DiCaprio and Morrone were in a five-year relationship.

Featured Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio. Reproduction/Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.