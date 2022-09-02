Lindsay Lohan, Freddie Prinze Jr. more on the list of Christmas movies on Netflix in 2022

Netflix released today (30) the list of its Christmas productions releases for 2022.
We have movies with Lindsay Lohan, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Justin Hartley.
Check the calendar:
- Falling for Christmas (11/10)
In A Christmas Crush, a wealthy hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) has a skiing accident just days before Christmas. With amnesia, she is cared for by an inn owner (Chord Overstreet) and his adorable daughter.
- Christmas With You (11/17)
With Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., the feature follows pop star Angelina who feels her career going down the drain. So she heads to a small town to fulfill a young fan’s wish, and there she finds not only the inspiration to revitalize her career, but a chance at true love.
Returning home for Christmas to settle an inheritance, bestselling author Jacob Turner (Justin Hartley) finds a journal that may hold secrets for him and Rachel (Barrett Doss), a beautiful young woman with a mysterious history. Together, they embark on an adventure to confront the past and discover a surprising future.
I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales
Related