“Listen” to James Webb’s Photos with These NASA Sonifications

The first photos from the James Webb Space Telescope amazed the world and can now be explored in a new and immersive way. Is that NASA has revealed sonifications of the Carina Nebula, the Southern Ring Nebula and the exoplanet WASP-96 b. The production of the sounds is the result of the work of scientists, musicians and a member of the visually impaired community, who adapted Webb data to create this sound exploration of them.

The photo of the Carina Nebula, for example, was mapped into a beautiful symphony of sound: the musicians chose single notes for the transparent and semi-transparent regions, along with the gas and dust areas of the nebula. The upper part of the photo, in shades of blue, was represented by wind sounds; the lower half, in shades of orange and red, has clearer and melodic sounds.

The brighter the light in the image, the louder the sound. Check out:

The Southern Ring Nebula was observed in different wavelengths of infrared light. In this sonification, light frequencies were converted directly to sound frequencies: therefore, near-infrared light is represented by more varied frequencies at the beginning of sound. Already in the middle of sonification, the notes change, because there the wavelengths are longer.

You can check out this sonification below — and watch out for the 15 and 44 seconds, as these are when the notes align with the center of the images, where stars are at the center of the “action”.

Finally, the latest sonification is from the exoplanet WASP-96 b, a gas giant world with clear water signatures. This sonification tracks the planet’s spectrum data from left to right, with higher pitched sounds corresponding to the frequencies of each light point in the spectrum. Longer wavelengths, on the other hand, have lower frequencies, represented by lower sounds.

Water signatures are represented by the sound of falling drops.

Matt Russo, a musician and professor of physics at the University of Toronto who has worked on sonifications, explains that music interacts with the emotional centers of the body. “Our goal is to make Webb’s images and data understandable through sound, helping listeners create their own mental images,” he explained in a statement.

In addition to helping visually impaired listeners get to know the images, sonifications allow you to experience Webb data in a different way — explains Quyen Hart, an educator and researcher at the Space Telescope Science Institute. “Just as written descriptions are unique translations of visual images, sonifications also translate visual images by encoding information such as color, brightness, star locations or water absorption signatures such as sounds,” he said.

Source: NASA