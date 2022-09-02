Marilyn Monroe’s trick to open eyes and lengthen lashes

More than six decades after the death of Marilyn Monroe, the history and beauty of the Hollywood star continue to fascinate new generations. Proof of this is that, on TikTok alone, the hashtag #MarilynMonroeMakeUp has more than 28 million views, bringing together many tutorials to recreate the actress’s iconic eye makeup.

In these clips, users of the Chinese social network try out the technique of Allan Snyder, the makeup artist of Monroe and other celebrities in the 1950s, which, as he explained to Marie Claire magazine in 2015, was specific to enhance the look.

Two-tone double eyeliner

Here is the step by step of Snyder’s method:

Make a classic black liner in a comma shape on the upper eyelid

With a brown pencil, draw a second comma at the outer corner of the eye, this time following the lower lash line.

Tip: the end of this line should point slightly downwards, creating a triangle-shaped space. The idea is to create a floating “shadow” under the eye, in order to give depth to the look and make the lashes fuller.

Fill in the space between the two lines, the black and the brown, with a small nude (or white) pencil line, which opens up and elongates the look even more.

The trick is experiencing a resurgence, having found a place among the trends of recent seasons. Proof of this is that it is present on social networks, in the fashion shows of brands such as Chanel, Dior or Giambattista Valli, and even in the makeup of Hollywood stars, from Lily Collins to Alexa Demie.