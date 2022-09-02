McLaren sign Oscar Piastri after Alpine controversy

McLaren made official this morning the hiring of driver Oscar Piastri, who will take the place of Daniel Ricciardo in the next season of Formula 1, after much controversy. Piastri was the subject of a dispute between McLaren and Alpine, and the decision came after the board that evaluates contract disputes in the category unanimously understood that the British were entitled to rely on the Australian’s services.

We have signed 2021 F2 champion @OscarPiastri. Oscar joins Lando to form our exciting F1 driver line-up from 2023. Full story. ?? — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 2, 2022

Oscar, the 2021 Formula 2 champion who is currently Alpine’s reserve and test driver, will partner with Lando Norris at the British team for at least two years. After all, when the decision was confirmed, the FIA ​​reported that Piastri’s contract is for two years and was signed on the 4th of July, that is, right after the British GP. Norris’ contract runs until the end of 2025.

The Piastri case

Champion in the main youth categories, Piastri joined Alpine’s youth academy in January 2020. Since then, the French have invested in their training, promoting tests with F1 cars. However, the team was unable to promote him as a starter right after his F2 title and this season the 21-year-old Australian has stayed in the role of test and reserve driver.

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer, as soon as he learned of Fernando Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in 2023, decided to promote Piastri – then Alpine’s reserve driver – even though his manager, Mark Webber, was not returning his attempts at contact.

Piastri was on the team’s simulator in Enstone, England, and Szafnauer came to deliver the news in person. The pilot smiled and thanked him, but when the news became official, he published a message saying that he would not race for the team.

He had signed with McLaren, where boss Andreas Seidl was also apparently unaware that Daniel Ricciardo was on his way out and would be replaced by the young Australian. Ricciardo was reportedly told in Hungary that he would be released from his final year of contract.

Piastri ended up with a contract with McLaren and Alpine. Both agreements were reviewed by the Contract Recognition Board, which gave McLaren a favorable opinion.

“Alpine thanks the Contract Recognition Board for meeting on Monday and acknowledges the decision made by them,” reads a statement from Alpine.