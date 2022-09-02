Megan Fox Asks If She And Kourtney Kardashian Should Join OnlyFans After Sharing Photos Of Skims

Megan Fox wonders if she and her friend Kourtney Kardashian should open an OnlyFans account.

The 36-year-old actress recently shared photos on Instagram from a photo shoot with Kardashian for her sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims. The images are from a session that was originally released in April 2021.

In the caption, Fox asked her followers if she and the reality TV star should join forces to start an OnlyFans page.

“Behind the scenes of my Skims session with Kourtney,” the star wrote. jennifer’s body. “Should we start an OnlyFans?”

The series of images shows the duo donning black Skims outfits and posing seductively together on a toilet seat, a sofa and on the floor.

Fans in the comments of the publication, which has more than 3.6 million he likesresponded encouragingly, while others simply applauded the women’s photos and friendship.

“Yea. Yes, they should. Yes please,” wrote one person, while another said, “I would buy it.”

“These photos added 10 years to my life,” someone wrote.

“I love women so much,” added another Instagram user.

While Kardashian didn’t address Fox’s question, she did point out how “cute” they were in the comments.

While a wide variety of content can be shared on OnlyFans, the subscription-based site has been widely used as an adult site where users can post videos and photos over the age of 18. Some celebrities who have launched their own accounts on the platform include Carmen Electra, Cardi B, and Denise Richards.

Fox previously discussed his friendship with Kardashian in an interview with glamor uk in April. She shared that she and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dated Kardashian and her now husband Travis Barker.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a few times and at events and things like that,” Fox explained at the time. “But we don’t do picnics or road trips.”

Kardashian and Fox made headlines last September when they posed together at the MTV Movie Awards. At the event, they also introduced their respective partners on stage, with Fox urging the audience to “make more noise for the future parents of [sus] you drink”.