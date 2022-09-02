Mike Tyson: From Victim of Bullying and Domestic Assault to World Boxing Champion

Per

The South Newsroom | September 1, 2022

Tyson said he was not consulted and was not financially compensated for the project. (Photo: Reproduction)

Just as the short story wins by knockout and the novel wins by points, according to Argentine writer Julio Cortázar in his famous analogy with boxing, the miniseries “Mike: Beyond Tyson” (Star+) tells the unauthorized story of the former world champion quickly and directly, unlike other productions about it. The platform will make new episodes available (eight in total) every Thursday, until September 15.

With great performances – such as Trevante Rhodes (from “Moonlight”) in the title role and Russell Hornsby as Don King – the series shows the fighter’s difficult relationship with his mother, the abandonment of the family by his father, domestic aggression, dropping out of school because of bullying, fighting in the streets, participating in home burglaries, neighborhood violence in his childhood and the path to the world title.

Tyson thought he would die at age 20. However, in juvie, he discovered boxing and was later introduced to Cus D’Amato (Harvey Keitel), former coach of two former world champions. From the suffering childhood, from the master/disciple relationships and, after the adoption of the coach, from father/son, was born the brutal, impetuous and exciting style of the boy who would no longer be bullied after knocking out his first opponent at the age of 14. It was this style that made him immortal.

Last August, Mike Tyson used his Instagram profile to criticize “Mike: Beyond Tyson”, a biographical miniseries about his life. The former heavyweight champion said he was not consulted or financially compensated for the project, and accused streaming platform Hulu of “stealing his life story”.

In a post, Tyson compared the production to the attitude of slavers in the past. “Don’t be fooled by Hulu. I don’t approve of their story about my life. It’s not 1822, it’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To the Hulu executives, I’m just a black man (in the English version, he purposely uses a racist expression) that they can sell at a slave auction.”

The post received support from personalities such as actor Jamie Foxx, rapper B-Real, leader of Cypress Hill, and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou.

When the series was announced in February 2021, the former boxer had already called the project “cultural misappropriation”.

One reason Tyson is angry is that he wanted to make a white plate miniseries about his life, which would star Jamie Foxx. Because of this, he tried to stop rival production. When he failed, he began to attack the series with many curses on social media.

“Mike: Beyond Tyson” was written by Steven Rogers, directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Margot Robbie – who are, respectively, the writer, director and lead producer of “I, Tonya”, an award-winning film about another star. of American sports, Tonya Harding. In addition to them, Karin Gist (producer-writer of “Star” and “Mixed-ish”) joins the team as showrunner. The information is from the Valor Econômico newspaper and the Pipoca Moderna website.

