Motorola may announce first phone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

New rumors indicate that Motorola may be one of the first manufacturers to announce a phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s alleged next premium platform. The possibility was reinforced by the general manager of Lenovo, owner of the North American company, who reposted another rumor about the launch window of devices equipped with the chipset.

In his Weibo profile, the leaker Digital Chat Station, whose leak history has proved mostly reliable, indicated that the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphones will be announced shortly after the chipset launch event, scheduled for November 15-17. The informant also suggests that the development would be advanced and without problems, with availability scheduled for the second half of the month.

Motorola might launch the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Flagship Smartphone Mid November. According to DCS, the first batch of SD 8 Gen 2 Flagships will go Official Mid November following Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit. pic.twitter.com/kbkwFf24rR — TechDroider (@techdroider) August 31, 2022

Although important, the information does not bring unexpected details, considering the schedule adopted by the companies last year. What really draws attention is the republication of the leaker’s post by Lenovo’s general manager, not only reinforcing it, but also strengthening the likelihood that Motorola will be among the first.

Lenovo’s general manager in China has indicated that Motorola could be one of the first to announce a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device (Image: Amazing Bro/Weibo)

The Chicago company debuted the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with the announcement of the Motorola Edge X30, so it wouldn’t be surprising that the brand maintains its pioneering spirit this year with the successor platform. Furthermore, as highlighted by the WCCFTechXiaomi can keep up with Motorola in this period — the Chinese giant followed the rival closely with the reveal of the Xiaomi 12 a few days after the Edge X30.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can focus on efficiency

Expected as the highlight of the Snapdragon Summit 2022, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has already had some possible details pointed out by rumors in recent weeks. Apparently, the platform could be the first for smartphones to adopt a four-core set configuration in 1+2+2+3, bringing 1 maximum performance Cortex-X3, 2 high performance Cortex-A715, 2 Cortex- A710 also high performance and 3 Cortex-A510 high efficiency.

According to rumors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should focus on energy efficiency and bring an unprecedented configuration of cores to cell phones (Image: Qualcomm)

Complementing the curious combination, the component would also bring greater focus on efficiency rather than drastically increasing performance. The chip would be under the responsibility of the team behind the Snapdragon 835, recognized for its balanced consumption, and would once again count on the manufacture of TSMC, whose technology proved to be crucial in the advances presented by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

If Qualcomm maintains the schedule of previous years, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should be officially presented at a conference held on the first day of the Snapdragon Summit, on November 15th.

Source: WCCFTech