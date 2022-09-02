Netizens react to the characterization of Jade Picon’s character in the new soap opera

– Continues after announcement –



TV Globo released the first image of Jade Picon like Chiara, a character in the new 9 o’clock soap opera, ‘Travessia’. She, who is going to make a romantic couple with Chay Suede, will give life to a spoiled and manipulative influencer. However, the characterization of the actress ended up becoming a joke on social media.

”But people, she will play herself kkkkkkkkk”, ”how cute Chiara playing Jade Picon”, ”She playing herself”, ”Always with the same expression is our Kristen Stewart”, ”I love the concept of giving a character exactly the same as the person’s personality as the first role to facilitate her work (the same was done with Grazi with a shy character coming from the countryside) kkkkk”, were some comments from netizens about her.

+ Jade Picon talks about preparations for ‘Travessia’: ”Picking up the rhythm”

Jade Picon talks about her first role in a soap opera

– Continues after announcement –

Recently, Jade opened her heart about her first role as an actress on Globo and the emotion when debuting on the small screen: “Man, do you guys know that I’m going to be on the next 9 pm telenovela??? Every time I’m in Rio de Janeiro, I keep thinking about it… It’s surreal. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy,” she said.

Although she is very happy with the opportunity, Jade did not stop being criticized for being part of the casting of actors even without having taken any course or having DRT. Anonymous and established artists left their dissatisfaction, which did not shake the digital influencer and businesswoman.

– Continues after announcement –



+ After busted with Gabriel Medina, Jade Picon reveals her relationship status

In addition, she was highly praised by her co-stars, as well as the director of the plot himself. Even the author of the novel, Gloria Perez, praised the former BBB for her dedication.

First official image of Jade Picon as spoiled and manipulative Chiara is released. In “Travessia”, the character will be delighted with Ary, played by Chay Suede. pic.twitter.com/AzZXyvBR7z — PAN (@forumpandlr) September 2, 2022

+ Yasmin Brunet post indirect after Medina caught Jade Picon: “take a deep breath”