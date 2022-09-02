New Avatar relaunch trailer highlights Neytiri

Playback / Internet

Disney shared a new TV trailer on Friday for the theatrical re-release of Avatar, the successful James Cameron film.

The latest preview highlights the character of Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana, as well as the new 4K HDR remaster of the 3 Oscar-winning film. Check it out below.

Avatar was nominated for 9 Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Direction, and won in three of them: Best Visual Effects, Art Direction and Photography.

Disney’s re-release of the film in theaters and IMAX takes place on September 22.

Avatar was originally released in theaters in December 2009, and guaranteed one of the biggest hits in the history of cinema. Grossing $2.7 billion worldwide, it is currently the highest grossing film of all time.

The film tells the story of Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who helps a military company expand its activities on a tropical moon called Pandora. As Jake grows closer to native culture and the charismatic Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), he raises questions about his loyalty.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be set 10 years after the events of the first, focusing on the family formed between Jake and Neytiri, promising to explore the undersea worlds of Pandora.

The long-awaited sequel to Avatar hits Brazilian theaters on December 15th.

