New Jennifer Lawrence movie gets date and photo at Apple

the new movie of Jennifer Lawrence already has a date to reach the catalog of the Apple TV+. causeway will debut on the platform in november 5thaccording to information from Variety, which also revealed the first image of the Oscar winner in the feature.



In the plot, Lawrence is an American soldier who suffers physical and psychological trauma while fighting in Afghanistan. Forced to return home against her will, she finds it difficult to adapt.

In addition to Lawrence, causeway count with Brian Tyree Henry (eternal), Stephen McKinley Henderson (lady bird) and Jayne Houdyshell (The Humans) in the list. The direction is from Lila Neugebauerwho makes his film debut after signing praised plays and episodes of maid and The sex life of university students.

causeway will be Lawrence’s first theatrical appearance since Don’t Look Up, performance for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

