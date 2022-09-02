New Lenovo T1 glasses show PC or smartphone floating screen privately

Lenovo yesterday announced its newest Lenovo T1 eyewear, a wearable device that offers a private screen for mobile, multi-site users. The new glasses are compatible with virtually all models of laptops, smartphones, and tablets that have a USB-C connection.

According to the company, it offers a quality image, high optical efficiency and a long battery life. In addition, it is very light, so it is comfortable to wear even for a long time.

Lenovo T1 targets multiple audiences

One of the advantages of the new Lenovo T1 glasses is that users will be able to enjoy smartphone content, for example, on a much larger screen than the devices, which can be quite interesting. Another great advantage is precisely the privacy, since only those who wear the glasses will be able to see the content.

It’s like having a personal monitor in your pocket that can be accessed at any time without taking up physical space. It can be used for all sorts of activities on the devices, including playing games and even watching videos and movies. And Lenovo is really eyeing these markets, as it revealed that the gaming market is projected to reach $153 billion by 2027 while the movie and series streaming market will reach $972 by 2030.

But, in addition to using the glasses for fun, it can also be useful for those who are always on the move or for those who need to check work things in public places, especially on smartphones. It gives you the chance to open more personal and private documents even when you are in a place full of people without risk of anyone seeing the content.

That is, the Lenovo T1 glasses arrive to reach several different audiences.

Micro-OLED screen makes the picture even better

In addition to connecting with Windows, Android and macOS devices via USB-C, the new glasses will also support the Lightning cable for iPhones, but in this case you need to use two adapters, which will be sold separately.

It has nose clips that can be removed and changed to ensure more comfort, the legs are adjustable and it even has support for placing lenses through an adapter that is already in the box.

The micro-OLED screen guarantees a superior image, with rich colors and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1. The battery life will depend on some details such as the battery of the devices to which the glasses will be connected, product configuration and use, software, features such as wireless, screen brightness and other factors. Therefore, the company does not give a forecast of how long it can last with a charge, but states that the autonomy is high since it has a low consumption rate.

Those who have a Motorola smartphone with a Snapdragon 800 series processor or better and with DisplayPort capability will still be able to use the Ready For feature, which manages to increase the power of the device to facilitate connection with the glasses.

Eric Yu, Senior Vice President, Business Products Center and SMB Segment, Lenovo’s Smart Devices Group, said:

“Every day, people around the world are increasingly switching to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity. On-screen real estate can be a major bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a private, portable big-screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops.”

price and availability

The new Lenovo T1 eyewear will be available first in China in 2022, known there as Yoga Glasses. According to the company, it will be launched in other selected markets next year, in 2023. For now, it has not yet revealed what the suggested price will be, not even in China.

Lenovo T1 eyewear specifications

Screen: Micro OLED

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 each eye

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Audio: Built-in high-fidelity speakers

Certifications: TUV Low Blue Light and TUV Flicker Reduced

Device Compatibility: Android devices with USB-C input, Windows and iOS devices with Lighting connector (but requires HDMI to Glasses adapter and Apple Lighting Digital AV adapter).

Source: LeNovo