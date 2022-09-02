No more bureaucracy: Japan declares war on floppy disks

Japan’s Digital Affairs Minister Taro Kono criticized the use of outdated technologies in the country’s administrative processes.

During a Tuesday press conference, Kono announced a reform of the country’s bureaucratic system that aims to replace the use of antiquated devices like floppy disks and CDs with methods of storing information online. In addition to replacing fax machines with emails.

“Where can you buy a floppy disk these days?”, asked the minister, who also promised to end the use of fax machines in public offices across the country.

+ Apple’s plan to decrease Chinese dependence on the iPhone

Kono, who previously held the position of Japan’s head of foreign affairs and defense, was sworn in as digital minister in mid-August by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“Digital transformation is a key area of ​​investment under the ‘new form of capitalism’ and to promote it strongly, I have decided to nominate Mr. Kono for the post,” the premier said during the appointment.

Continues after advertising

Despite being globally recognized as a hotbed of technological innovation, Japan still requires the use of floppy disks and CDs in some 1,900 government procedures.

Among the factors presented for the perpetuation of archaic media in the country, there are low digital literacy and a bureaucratic culture with perennial conservative attitudes among the Japanese.

+ Arriving in RJ, Vitória, Palmas and Floripa, 5G is active in 12 capitals

In 2018, the country’s cybersecurity minister shocked the world by admitting that he had never used a computer, claiming that he always delegated digital tasks to his Information Technology team.

Floppy disks were created in the late 1960s but became obsolete three decades later thanks to more efficient storage solutions. More than 20,000 such devices would be needed to replicate an average memory card, which stores 32 gigabytes of information.

But the legacy of the square-shaped device can still be witnessed to this day, as its visual appearance inspired the traditional “save” icon.

US officials were also caught using floppy disks to manage information about their nuclear arsenal during the 2010s – although that practice was scrapped by the end of the decade.

Continues after advertising





