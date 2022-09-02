(OFF) Botafogo’s dream, Marcelo is very close to being announced by Olympiacos

Free on the market since leaving the Real Madrid and the dream of Botafogo fans and directors, the left-back Marcelo is very close to signing for a season with Olympiacosfrom Greece, report the Spanish TV program “El Chiringuito” and journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When he left Real Madrid, Marcelo had rejected the idea of ​​returning to Brazilian football and said he still hoped to play another Champions League. However, he ended up accepting Olympiacos’ proposal, which will play in the Europa League only.

It is worth remembering that Olympiacos is the former club of Tiquinho Soares, Botafogo’s most popular signing in the second window. The Greek club held the Brazilian forward to the fullest during the knockout stages for European competitions, but failed to reach the Champions League.