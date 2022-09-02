Olivia Wilde Says Starring Bad Movies Taught Her to Direct

Olivia Wilde has a lot of baggage in Hollywood that brought him today to the director’s chair of Do not worry, dear. In a new interview, the actress and director of the newest feature starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles revealed that starring in bad movies taught her how to direct.

“It helps me navigate any feelings about movies that I don’t think are great when I look back, and helps me understand them within the context of my film school experience.”she declared in a chat with Maggie Gyllenhaal (via IndieWire). “I’ve made 5,000 times more shitty movies than you.”

She continued: “I’ve been in some really bad ones, and now I think, ‘I did this to learn all the cautionary stories that would help me define myself as a director: how will I never talk to a crew, how can I never talk to actors, how can I never plan a movie.’ All of this comes from these bad experiences.”

Do not worry, dear is the newest thriller of the career of wilde as director. In addition to Pugh and Styles, the feature also has Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), Gemma Chan (eternal), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies) and Kiki Layne (The Old Guard).

The script is from carey and Shane Van Dyke (The silence), with contributions from Katie Silberman (mega-romantic). The debut was for September 23th in Brazil.

