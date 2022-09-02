On loan from Botafogo, Erison recovers from injury and trains with the ball at Estoril on the eve of a game with Sporting

embezzlement in Botafogo in the games against Youth and Flamengodue to ankle injury, erison is recovered. loaned to Estoril (POR), the striker trained with the ball this Thursday (1/9), eve of the game with Sporting.

Estoril still hasn’t released those related to the match, so Erison’s presence is not certain. Coach Nélson Veríssimo said that the player is “being integrated” into the squad.

Erison once again highlighted his motivation to play in Portugal, in an Instagram post.

“Very motivated to defend Estoril Praia and to play in European football for the first time, which is the realization of a childhood dream. I hope to help the club achieve its goals and also to reach all the potential that this chance will give me. I promise a lot of commitment, work and commitment to the club, qualities that I always carry with me wherever I go. May it be a period of much growth and joy, Estoril“, wrote Erison.