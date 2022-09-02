Palmeiras does technical training at the Academy; team will have changes for Saturday’s game

by Eduardo Luiz

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Palmeiras’ preparation for Saturday’s game against Red Bull Bragantino continued on Thursday morning, at the Football Academy, with a technical training session.

With the starters of the match against Athletico-PR available again, coach Abel Ferreira led an activity with an emphasis on ball possession and exchange of passes.

Regarding the Curitiba game, Abel will change the team. Suspended in Libertadores, Danilo and Scarpa will be reinforcements – as he took two games of hook in Conmebol, the midfielder will also not play in the return match against Athletico-PR.

In recovery from the sprained right ankle he suffered against Athletico-PR, midfielder Raphael Veiga will likely be replaced by Bruno Tabata. There is a possibility for the coach to promote more changes taking into account the physical condition of the players.

The game between Red Bull Bragantino x Palmeiras, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão, is scheduled for 7pm on Saturday, in Bragança Paulista. Verdão leads the championship with 50 points, while the opponent occupies the 11th position with 31 points.