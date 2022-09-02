Palmeiras lineup: Abel will make changes against Bragantino | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Friday morning at the Football Academy, ending the preparation for the match against Bragantino, this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Bragança Paulista, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In a technical activity led by Abel Ferreira and his commission, the cast worked on building the game and finishing. Then the athletes participated in recreational work, and some players even practiced free kicks and penalties.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 2 Rony training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Rony training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Without suspension, Verdão will not be able to count on midfielder Raphael Veiga, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle, and midfielder Jailson, in transition after operating on his right knee.

On the other hand, Abel Ferreira will have the return of midfielder Danilo and attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, who were suspended and were absent in the midweek duel for Libertadores.

The likely Palmeiras should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 50 points, seven more than the vice-leader Fluminense. Verdão defends a nine-game unbeaten run in the competition.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧