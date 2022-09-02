Pele is summoned by the court to perform paternity test

Playback/Twitter King Pele will have to take a paternity test

The Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo summoned Skin

(see photos in gallery below)

for the former football player to undergo a paternity test.

The Public Defender’s Office of São Paulo granted the request made by Maria do Socorro Azevedo. The decision was rendered on August 18, and it is up to the Institute of Social Medicine and Criminology of São Paulo (IMESC) to schedule a date and time for the collection of biological material at the residence of the king of football.

Pele has been married three times and has seven known children, including Sandra Machado – who he refused to acknowledge even after the courts ruled in 1996 that she was his daughter. Five of his children—Kelly, 54, Edinho, 50, Jennifer, 42, and twins Joshua and Celeste, 24—came from his first two marriages to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Lemos Seixas. He has been married since 2016 to businesswoman Márcia Cibeli Aoki.

In one of the excerpts of the documentary about Pelé’s life, the former striker admits that because of the numerous love affairs he had, he did not know how many children he had for sure.

– In all honesty, I had some ‘affairs’, some of which ended up in children, but I only discovered them later – said the 80-year-old former player, three-time World champion with the Brazilian national team.