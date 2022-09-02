People’s Conference, Backed by PUMA, Puts Gen-Z Voices Front and Center

71% of 18-25 year olds do not believe their voices are being heard when it comes to environmental sustainability

LONDON, September 02, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new PUMA survey, which surveyed 6,000 18-25 year olds from the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy and Spain revealed that 94% of them care about the environment. At the same time, however, nearly one in five are not motivated to help improve sustainability because the focus is always on older generations.

The People’s Conference, supported by PUMA, is a first-of-its-kind event that will focus on the voices of Gen-Z as the fashion industry comes together to discuss solutions for more sustainable processes and practices. (Photo: BusinessWire)

The sports company is addressing this focus with the People’s Conference, supported by PUMA. The first-of-its-kind event will center the voices of Gen-Z as the fashion industry comes together to discuss solutions for more sustainable processes and practices. Live from London, broadcast to the world on 6 September.

When asked what they would like to see brands doing more of when it comes to the environment and sustainability, taking faster action came out on top (52%). Making more commitments to change what they’re doing came next (49%), followed by better communicating their goals (40%) and being transparent with customers (34%). Two-fifths of them are interested in connecting with brands to actively make the change. Once again it became clear that young people want brands to hear their questions and opinions about the climate emergency as well. A quarter (26%) of respondents do not feel that there is a platform for their generation’s views on environmental sustainability. The same amount also said they want brands to create platforms to listen to younger generations.

For its one-day event this month, PUMA has compiled panels that will feature some of the most prominent voices in sustainable fashion, along with some famous faces that everyone will recognize, as well as next-generation thinkers. Topics to be discussed include tackling waste, using more sustainable materials, the impact of climate change and looking for ways for the industry to collaborate to achieve results sooner.

Ecological anxiety is also on the rise among young people. More than a third (36%) of them admitted to being very anxious about global warming and the climate emergency. The number is higher in Italy (66%). The sportswear brand plans to tackle that front. Actress, model and activist Cara Delevingne will host a conversation about how young people can deal with the anxiety they are facing when it comes to the climate crisis.

People’s Conference, supported by PUMA, is the first event of its kind. The aim is to create an environment for PUMA’s industry peers, activists, NGOs, experts, ambassadors and consumers to pull themselves together and discuss solutions to some of the fashion industry’s most pressing challenges. All this while amplifying the voices of young people around the world.

Anne-Laure Descours, Director of Sourcing at PUMA, says: “When 71% of young people say they believe their voices are not being heard when it comes to environmental sustainability, there is clearly a problem. Gen-Z will have to live with the climate decisions being made today, so we recognize the importance of Let them be heard in these conversations. My hope is that, through the People’s Conference, we can give their voices a platform and create a safe environment for them to collaborate with us as an industry on new and better ways to operate.”

To learn more about the People's Conference and register an interest in physical or virtual service, users can visit PUMACOP.com and follow @PUMA on social media.

The People’s Conference will begin on September 6 at 12:00 pm BST (1:00 pm CET, 7:00 am ET) and the livestream of the event is free for all.

