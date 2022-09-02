Personal life? JK Rowling creates transphobic character in new book and has repercussions on the networks – Metro World News Brasil

It seems that, far from the fantastic world that JK Rowling created in the Harry Potter saga, her latest work imitates reality, almost faithfully. The author’s latest book written under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith, ‘The Ink Black Heart’, was released this week in the UK and features a character that is being considered as a reference to the author’s personal life.

In the novel, a popular YouTube content creator named Edie Ledwell suffers from a wave of online criticism after her work is deemed racist and transphobic. As a result, the character had “photos of her home spread on the internet, subjected to death threats and rape for having an opinion, and was eventually found stabbed to death in a cemetery,” reports Rolling Stone.

Although JK Rowling has said that the character is not a self-portrait or a reference to her personal life, many opinions have reverberated on social media. Some users rated the author of her “autobiography”.

@J.K. Rowling When I saw your new book was called “The Ink Black Heart” I immediately assumed it was going to be an autobiography. 🤷‍♂️🤣 — JM Charles (@jemchars) August 31, 2022

There is no denying that the character’s story echoes some events in the author’s own life, who, turns and moves, gets involved in controversies on social networks after comments considered transphobic by users.

JK Rowling has a history of controversial tweets, including receiving criticism from cast members of the Harry Potter films, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Still, on The Rowling Library blog, Rowling maintained that any similarities between her own life and ‘The Ink Black Heart’ are purely coincidental. “I’ve never created a book – and this book certainly wasn’t created from my own experience – you know, for the purpose of talking about my own life,” she wrote. “That doesn’t mean, of course, that your own life experience isn’t in the book.”

Rowling acknowledged, however, that “some of the things that happened in this book have happened to me” since she started writing it.

“I would like to make it very clear that I did not write this book as a response to anything that happened to me,” she continued. “Although I have to say when this happened to me, those who had already read the book in manuscript form were, ‘Are you clairvoyant?’ I wasn’t clairvoyant, I just – yeah, it was just one of those weird twists. Sometimes life imitates art more than we would like.”