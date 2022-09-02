Pilot threatens to cancel flight after passengers receive nudes on cell phone







Passengers on a plane heading to Cabo San LUcas (Mexico) received a shower of nudes by the iPhone Airdrop Photo: Ashim D’Silva / Unsplash

A cute passenger “caused” on a crowded Southwest Airlines plane en route to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He used the AirDrop feature, which sends files by zoom in on iPhones, to forward nude photos to all other passengers who had the tool on.

The confusion was so great that even the pilot received the nude images and even threatened to cancel the flight if the joke didn’t end. The case went viral on August 25 on TikTok’s Teighlor Marsalis (@teighmars) profile.

“Well, here’s the thing,” said the pilot. “If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’ll have to go back to the gate [de embarque], everyone will have to leave and we will have to involve security, and your vacation will be ruined. So folks, whatever this AirDrop thing is, stop sending nude pics and let’s get you to Cabo.”

Marsalis, who was on the flight, told Insider that the pilot went on the intercom after a passenger received one of the nudes and complained to a flight attendant. The passenger said they also received one of the alleged nudes by AirDrop, but denied it.

In a statement provided to the website, Southwest Airlines said that the safety and well-being of customers and employees was its “highest priority at all times. When we become aware of a potential issue, our associates address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

Although it seems funny, the practice of sending unwanted nudes is called cyberflashing and is no joke, as it embarrasses victims. In a 2017 Pew Research Center report, 53% of women ages 18-29 reported receiving unsolicited lewd images, versus 37% of men in the same age group.

How iPhone AirDrop Works

AirDrop is a tool created to allow file sharing via Wi-Fi in a simplified way. The feature was introduced in Mac OS X 10.7 Lion and iOS 7, with the difference that it allows the transfer of photos, videos and documents between Macs, iPhones and iPads.

In addition to files, the service allows you to send location, texts and images to people, interact with strangers and, as we have seen here, create memes and pranks.

Apparently, this also applies to flights. All the more reason to consider turning off your phone during takeoff.