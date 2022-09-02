Police mistake vape for gun and kill 20-year-old black man in US

An Ohio police officer mistook a vape for a gun, shot and killed a 20-year-old black man who was unarmed and still in bed. The man was approached at dawn at his residence, and the action was recorded by a camera in the uniform of Columbus district police officers.

The images were released by the corporation on Wednesday (31). Donovan Lewis had outstanding arrest warrants for assault, domestic violence, and possession of weapons. The information is from The Columbus Dispatch.

In the record of the action, three police officers and a dog appear trying to enter the residence. The police knocked on the door for several minutes until two men came out of the apartment and were handcuffed. Then, in the living room, the policeman announces that the dog is going to come in and pushes open the bedroom door.

While a policeman lights up the environment, another orders Donovan to raise his hands and shoots, in a matter of a few fractions of a second. The man is hit in the abdomen and rolls over on the bed as police continue to order the young man to surrender.

Then one of the officers announces that he is going to enter, and two of the officers ask the man to put his hands behind his back. One of them then grabs Lewis’ right arm to handcuff him, as the young man lets out a groan of pain.

“Stop resisting,” says the policeman. Right now, you can see what looks like a vape on the bed, which appears in Lewis’ hand as soon as the room is opened.

Donovan Lewis, 20 years old Image: Playback/Facebook

Already handcuffed, Lewis is carried out of the apartment, where he received care. Officers put a bandage on and performed maneuvers to revive the man, who was taken to the Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, where he died at 3:19 am.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the officer was placed on leave. She assured that the corporation wants “total transparency in the investigation” and that, therefore, they released the images, showed the British newspaper Mail Online.

Attention, strong images that may cause discomfort: