police officer mistakes vaper for gun and kills young black man

Just over two years have passed since the death of George Floyd in the United States. His case became known worldwide and generated demonstrations against racism in several countries. Floyd was black was killed by asphyxiation by a police officer, who has already been tried and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Convicted of murder and trafficking is arrested in Belém

Since this regrettable and sad episode, violence against the black population has had greater repercussions – especially when the aggression comes from Public Security agents. This week, for example, the death of a young black man by a policeman also became an issue in the American press and is gaining international repercussion.

Police shoot victim, who was sleeping | ( Reproduction )

The situation happened in Ohio. Donovan Lewis, 20, was sleeping in his home when police entered the property in an operation that ended disastrously. According to investigations, the agents confused a electronic cigarette (vape) with a gun and shot Lewis.

Lula at Theatro da Paz; Tebet at See-o-Peso. See schedules!

Every action was recorded and recorded by the cameras in the police uniforms. The images were released last Wednesday. According to local media, Donovan was on arrest warrants for domestic violence and possession of weapons.

In these images shared by UOL it is possible to follow how the police action was.

Three police officers and a dog enter the residence. Two men are arrested and the police continue to search the rooms of the house until they open the door of the room where the young black man slept. One of the policemen lights up the environment and another shoots, already giving orders for Donovan to turn himself in.

Bolsonaro does not guarantee aid of R$ 600 and promises R$ 405

Lewis is carried out of the apartment, where he received care and was taken to a hospital, but did not survive.

The officer who fired the shot was removed from his duties and investigations continue.