Portal lists possible replacements for Nonato in Fluminense

The unexpected loss of Nonato, sold by Internacional to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria, left Fluminense in a delicate situation: the team will go to the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians without two of its three starting midfielders. field (André will have to serve suspension). With that, the website “Globoesporte.com” listed the possible replacements for the steering wheel.

Diniz wanted the midfielder to stay, but he respected the decision and now he will have only two games to find not only André’s replacement, but also Nonato’s. This Saturday (3), at 7 pm, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada and on Saturday of the next week, at the same time, against Fortaleza at Maracanã.

See Fernando Diniz’s options:

Martinelli

He is the most quoted for the vacancy of Nonato. He has similar characteristics to his former teammate, with marking power and presence in the attack. He was already constantly entering the second half of the games and has the confidence of Diniz.

Yago Felipe

He is another strong candidate for Nonato’s vacancy for having been a starter in the last two years, precisely in the role of second midfielder. However, the inactive period weighs against him: he hasn’t started since June 15, and since then he has played only 12 minutes.

Felipe Melo

Starting in the first half, he did well in a scheme with three defenders. With Diniz, he returned to being used in midfield, but in the role of first midfielder. To replace Nonato, he would have to switch to André to play more advanced. He can be a starter on account of André’s suspension for the Copa do Brasil.

Wellington

Same scenario as Felipe Melo: as he is the first midfielder, he would need to reverse with André. He was the starter of the team at the beginning of Diniz and has the confidence of the coach, but he finds resistance with the crowd. Another one that could be an option for André’s spot against Corinthians, for the Copa do Brasil.

Calegari

Despite having turned right-back, he is a midfielder of origin and can play both first and second man. In 2021, he played the role against Inter at Maracanã, did well and was applauded by the crowd. But he hasn’t played since May 26.

Michel Araujo

Of the professional midfielders, he is the only one with some marking power. He has already played the role in the trio of midfielders with Odair Hellmann in 2020, precisely when he lived his best moment for Tricolor. So it wouldn’t be news to him.

Gustavo Apis

Another midfielder that may be an option is Gustavo Apis. Hired from Nova Iguaçu in 2021 for the under-23, he has already played six games for the main team, but did not sign and was loaned to CRB. After returning, he has been playing as second midfielder in the under-23.

alexander

He’s the one who runs off the list the most. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is considered very promising and has been called up to the under-20 national team. However, he hasn’t made his professional debut yet and it can be a lot of responsibility for a kid.