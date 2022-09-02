Portugal approves easier entry of Brazilians into the country

Getting authorization to enter Portugal will be easier for Brazilians. The Council of Ministers of Portugal approved this Thursday, 1st, an agreement that makes the requirement of procedures and documentation for the entry, stay and departure of Brazilians and those coming from other Portuguese-speaking countries more flexible.

According to the statement from the Portuguese body, “the approved amendments promote mobility and freedom of movement within the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries”. The other members of this network are Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste.

Under the new rules, it is no longer necessary to appear in person to apply for a visa; present travel insurance or prove means of subsistence and return ticket to the country of origin.

Brazilian citizens do not need a visa to enter Portugal for tourism, business, journalistic coverage and cultural missions, as long as it is for a period of 90 days. This period can be extended in Portugal with authorization from the Aliens and Borders Service, and the extension cannot exceed 90 days. For any other situation, a visa is required for Brazilian citizens.

According to the rules in force until now, even in cases of visa exemption, there were some requirements, such as presenting a passport with a minimum validity of at least 3 months longer than the duration of the planned stay, the air travel ticket (round trip), proof of accommodation, employment relationship or professional activity in Brazil (declaration issued by the employer, public or private) and financial resources to finance the stay, equivalent to 75 euros for each entry into national territory, plus 40 euros for each day of stay.

Work visa

The flexibilization of the rules for Portuguese-speaking countries is a response to the growing need for labor in Portugal and an attempt to revitalize the national economy. The European country has taken forward a series of flexibilities in migration rules. In July, changes to the Foreigners Law (Law 23/2007) also facilitated entry and stay in the country. From there, the granting of a short-term, temporary stay or residence visa for citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries no longer needs to be analyzed by the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF).

In addition, a new visa has been created specifically for people who intend to seek employment in Portugal. It lasts for 120 days, which can be extended for another 60 days. Anyone who gets a work contract is granted the right to apply for a residence permit in the country.

Temporary stay and residency visas may also be granted to digital nomads, professionals who work remotely.

student visa

The granting of a visa for higher education students also no longer needs to go through SEF approval, in cases where the student has been approved in an educational institution. The residence permit granted to higher education students is valid for two years, and can be renewed for the same period of time.

Visas for family members

People accompanying family members who already have temporary stay or residency visas will also be allowed to enter Portugal. When the residence visa for family grouping and reunification is issued, tax, social security and national health service identification numbers will be automatically assigned.

For those who have family members with permanent residence permits, a permit valid for two years is granted, which can be renewed for periods of three years.