Prime Video releases official trailer for its new original film; Check out!

Prime Video today releases the trailer, poster and first images of nannydebut feature film by director and screenwriter Nikyatu Jusu, starring Anna Diop (We), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible — Fallout Effect), Sinqua Walls (American Soul), Morgan Spector (the golden age), Rose Decker (Easttown sea) and Leslie Uggams (Deadpool). This is the first horror film to win the Sundance Film Festival Dramatic Jury Grand Prix and only the second time this honor has been awarded to a black female director. nanny premieres on Prime Video on December 16 in more than 240 countries and territories.

nanny is a genre film that blends psychological horror with culturally relevant issues of social identity, including race, gender, and socioeconomic status. In it, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated to the United States from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of a wealthy couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) who live in New York. Haunted by the absence of the son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will give her the chance to bring him to the US, but grows increasingly uneasy about the volatile life of the family she works for. As her arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly assembling.

Directed and written by Nikyatu Jusu, the film is produced by Nikkia Moulterie and Daniela Taplin Lundberg, and executive produced by Jusu Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jason Blum, Rebecca Cammarata, Bill Benenson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Laurie Benenson, Grace Lay , Sumalee Montano, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.