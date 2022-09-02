PS VR2 should make it easier to port games from other platforms

Developers at Sony Interactive Entertainment believe that PS VR2 will make it easier to port games from other VR platforms in addition to PS5 game versions. Through several new generation features, the device must favor transition and compatibility, using a simplified interface to adapt mechanics of parallel systems.

Yasuo Takahashi and Kenjo Akiyama (via IGN), senior directors of SIE, spoke about the matter at CEDEC 2022. According to them, it is possible to simulate the PlayStation 5 experience and process the porting of games in a relatively simple way.

Other novelties that drive the PS VR2 system to go further is engine support Unity and Unreal Engine and an adaptable interface, with standardized controls and buttons. In addition, the device features improved rendering via GPU, real-time troubleshooting tools and Comfort Sample for FOV improvements.

Still no release date announced, PS VR2 arrives in early 2023.

First playable demo of PS VR2 will be at TGS 2022

Sony has confirmed that fans will be able to test PS VR2 for the first time during the Tokyo Game Show 2022. The game contemplated will be Resident Evil Village, which will be made available in a version fully compatible with virtual reality and VR2 Sense controls. Click here to learn more.

