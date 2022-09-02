PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City, who declined; understand

Credit: Reproduction/Getty Images

The end of the European transfer window, this September 1, had big and fulminating signings. But there could have been a ‘bomb’ which, however, did not happen. According to the newspaper Brand, from Spain, PSG offered Manchester City the signing of Neymar; but Pep Guardiola’s team rejected the offer and therefore did not want to have the Brazilian striker in the squad.

Neymar is currently enjoying a splendid start to the season at Paris Saint-Germain. He has scored nine goals in six matches on the account: seven in Ligue 1 and two in the French Super Cup. In addition, he has six assists, all in the French Championship. However, despite this and its signs of commitment, the French club was not shy about offering its services to City.

PSG wanted to release Neymar, but Manchester City did not accept: reasons

According to the Spanish article, Neymar’s relationship with Kylian Mbappé, the ‘Parisian king’ after renewing, would be the main reason for PSG’s decision. Thus, the club wanted to release one of its stars in order to avoid problems in the locker room and possible ego conflicts, some of which are already apparent, such as the penalty shootout controversy.

But Manchester City, who signed Erling Haaland early on in the market, had no intention of closing another deal of similar dimensions. Business, by the way, that could result in difficulties with regard to the functioning of the team. This although they recognize the quality of the Paris star. For such reasons, the citizens rejected the offer; so Neymar, whose team showcased him, will continue to play in France this season.

PSG’s next game is on Saturday (3), at 16:00 (Brasilia time). Neymar and company face Nantes, away from home.