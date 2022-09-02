quantum m 3 billion times colder than interstellar space

space

Artist’s conception of the complex magnetic correlations that are observed with the quantum simulator – the different colors represent the six possible spin states of each atom.

[Imagem: K. Hazzard/Rice University/Ella Maru Studio]

quantum simulator

A team from the US and Japan used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism.

“Unless an alien civilization is doing experiments like this right now, whenever this experiment is running at Kyoto University, it is producing the coldest frmions in the Universe,” said Kaden Hazzard, a member of the team.

The frmions are the particles of matter, such as electrons, protons, quarks and neutrinos, in contrast to the bsons, the family of photons, glons, msons, etc.

The team improved on a well-known technique called laser cooling to cool atoms of the element ytterbium to 1.2 nanokelvin – a billionth of a degree above absolute zero, the unattainable temperature where all motion stops.

In this technique, the laser photons are absorbed by the atoms, causing them to reach a higher energy state. The atoms then emit photons and spontaneously decay back to their initial state. Since this interaction depends on the velocity of the atoms, and because the photons give them momentum, repeating this absorption-emission cycle many times leads to the cooling of the atoms.

The same lasers are also used to restrict the movement of atoms, trapping them in optical trusses, 1D, 2D or 3D light channels, which can serve as quantum simulators capable of solving complex problems beyond the reach of conventional computers.

“The payoff of getting so cold that physics really changes. Physics starts to become more quantum mechanical and allows you to see new phenomena,” said Hazzard.

Hubbard’s model

The purpose of so much cold is to study the magnetic and superconducting behavior of materials, especially those in which the interactions between electrons produce a collective behavior, a bit like the collective interactions of football fans make the famous “wave” in stadiums.

The team used optical traps to simulate a Hubbard model (John Hubbard, 1931-1980), designed to capture the minimal ingredients that will define why solid materials become metals, insulators, evils, or superconductors.

The Hubbard model simulated in Kyoto has a special symmetry known as SU(N), where SU stands for special unit group – a mathematical way of describing symmetry – and N denotes the possible spin states of the particles in the model. The higher the value of N, the greater the symmetry of the model and the complexity of the magnetic behaviors it describes.

Ytterbium atoms have six possible spin states, this simulator being the first to reveal magnetic correlations in a Hubbard SU(6) model, which are impossible to calculate even on the most powerful supercomputers, which demonstrates that quantum simulators deserve all the attention. the anticipation that has formed around them – the simulator offers physicists the chance to learn how these complex quantum systems work by watching them in action.

From ms to superconductors

Assembling an SU(6) model means the team has six spins to manipulate in each atom, allowing them to create almost “fundamental” hands – simple enough for their most intimate details to be studied.

But it’s all so complex that physics still doesn’t have the tools to measure all the correlations between the atoms in the experiment, which means they still don’t quite understand what’s going on. What turned out to be that the atoms are neither ordered nor in random patterns, but in correlated systems, although it is not yet possible to isolate one of these correlations individually. But that’s what physicists aim to get to.

“These systems are quite exotic and special, but the hope is that by studying and understanding them, we can identify the key ingredients that need to be present in real materials,” said Hazzard.

And the prize for that can be valuable, as some physicists believe that it’s exotic correlations like these that happen in superconductors, the materials that conduct electricity without resistance.

Bibliography: Article: Observation of antiferromagnetic correlations in an ultracold SU(N) Hubbard model

Authors: Shintaro Taie, Eduardo Ibarra-Garca-Padilla, Naoki Nishizawa, Yosuke Takasu, Yoshihito Kuno, Hao-Tian Wei, Richard T. Scalettar, Kaden RA Hazzard, Yoshiro Takahashi

Magazine: Nature Physics

DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01725-6

