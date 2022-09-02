Rafael Ramos becomes defendant for racial slur against Edenilson. And now?

Corinthians right-back Rafael Ramos has become a defendant in a criminal case over the alleged racial slur committed against Internacional midfielder Edenilson during a match valid for the Brazilian Championship, on May 14, in Beira-Rio. . To explain what happens from now on, the Law in the Field talked to experts.

“After the complaint has been received by the Magistrate, he will order the summons of the accused to respond to the accusation, in writing, within 10 (ten) days, pursuant to article 396 of the CPP (Code of Criminal Procedure). , at this procedural moment, the Judge begins to clean up the process. He receives the complaint, orders the citation, orders the service to provide the attachment of the defendant’s background sheet, which covers the missing expert reports or any other diligence necessary for the perfect progress of the deed”, explains Renan Gandolfi, a lawyer specializing in criminal law.

“Receipt of the complaint is the starting point of the process. Now, the judge will determine a hearing, where it will be an opportunity for witnesses to present all possible evidence and be heard. This hearing has no deadline, and can last for days depending on the number of witnesses. After that, the judge sets a deadline for the presentation of final arguments, both by the Public Ministry and the defense, and sentences. The parties can appeal against his decision if they are not satisfied”, says João Paulo Martinelli, a specialized in criminal law.

The Public Ministry’s complaint against the player was received by Judge Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier, of the 14th Criminal Court and Judge of the Fan and Major Events of the Central Forum of the District of Porto Alegre, last Tuesday – August 30th.

In the decision, the magistrate mentioned that “the conciliatory avenues have been exhausted”.

“The fact contained in the accusatory piece was broadcast in images, even captured on national television: although subject to percussive examination, in the evidentiary phase, they allow the conclusion of the substantial occurrence of the fact and of the indications of criminal authorship, attributed in the complaint. Indeed, the accusatory claim is fully viable”reads an excerpt from the magistrate’s decision.

In June, the Civil Police indicted Rafael Ramos despite the report from the General Institute of Forensics (IGP) of Rio Grande do Sul concluding that it was not possible to identify what the Portuguese player said after analyzing the images of the match.

According to Edenilson, Rafael Ramos called him a “monkey”. The Corinthians right-back denies the accusation.

After the match, Rafael Ramos was caught red-handed by the police for racial slur and released after posting bail of R$10,000.

Complaint to the Sports Court

After the opening of an investigation, conducted by auditor Paulo Feuz, it is concluded that there are indications that Rafael Ramos practiced racial slur against Edenílson. As a result, the STJD Attorney’s Office (Superior Court of Sports Justice) denounced the player from the São Paulo club in article 243-G of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice). In case of conviction, the athlete runs the risk of being suspended for up to 10 matches.

Art. 243-G. Practice a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, elderly person or person with a disability:

PENALTY: suspension of five to ten matches, if practiced by an athlete, even if he is a substitute, coach, doctor or member of the technical commission, and suspension for a period of one hundred and twenty to three hundred and sixty days, if practiced by any other natural person subjected to this Code, in addition to a fine, from R$100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

adjourned judgment

The trial of the case was scheduled for last Tuesday, but ended up being postponed and will have to be rescheduled. Rafael Ramos’ lawyer, Daniel Bialski, asked for the adjournment on the grounds that he could not attend the trial due to private commitments, which could result in “damaging the defense”. The case’s rapporteur at the Court’s 2nd Disciplinary Committee, Cacá Cardoso, accepted the request.

In addition, the Corinthians player’s defense contests the work of Antônio Cesar Morant Braid, an expert hired by the STJD who pointed out that Rafael Ramos called Edenilson a “monkey”.

According to Rafael Ramos’ lawyer, the expert in charge is the subject of complaints and investigations by the Public Ministry of Bahia, for alleged illegal practices to the principles of public administration.

When asking for the postponement, Daniel Bialski pointed out to the STJD the need to produce new evidence in order to better clarify the facts, against an expertise and steps together with the Public Ministry of Bahia, to obtain the copies in which Antônio is involved. The lawsuits are from two years ago and refer to administrative improbity and malfeasance.