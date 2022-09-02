Rankings show home and away performance in 2022 season and Serie A | statistical spy

Best visitor of the Brasileirão, still undefeated away from home, the leader Palmeiras travels to face Bragantino this Saturday, at 19h. Best home team in the competition, vice-leader Flamengo, seven points behind Palmeiras, will host Ceará on Sunday at 11 am. The conditions of command are, therefore, the most favorable for the two main contenders for the title of champion.

+ Palmeiras has a slight drop to 74% in title chances, and Flamengo is chasing it with 12%

In the same way, Corinthians and Internacional are also G-4 in their terms of command: Corinthians is the second best home team, with the best home defense, and receives Internacional, the fourth best visitor.

The G-4 of the visitors also has Atlético-MG and Fluminense, which in this round play away from home against Atlético-GO and Athletico-PR, respectively. See below the rankings of home teams and visitors in the Brasileirão by percentage of points earned, as they have different number of games:

Interestingly, in the season, the positions of Palmeiras and Flamengo are reversed: Palmeiras is the best home team (84%), with only two defeats in 30 games, and Flamengo is the best visitor (66%), surpassing Fluminense (65 %) of first place.

Palmeiras will host Athletico-PR on Tuesday for the return game of the Libertadores semifinals. Athletico-PR won the first leg by 1 to 0 and has the ninth visiting campaign of the year.

Hope for the São Paulo fans after the 3-1 defeat in the first leg of the South American semifinals, São Paulo has the fourth best home campaign this year. See below the performances of the Serie A teams in the season organized by percentage of points won because they have different number of games:

